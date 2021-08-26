UrduPoint.com

Japan Halts Use Of 1.63 Million Doses Of Moderna Vaccine Over Foreign Materials - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Foreign materials have been discovered in some portions of Moderna coronavirus vaccine doses and the use of some 1.63 million doses made in the same production line has been halted as a precaution measure, Kyodo news agency quoted Japan's Health Ministry as saying.

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., in charge of the vaccine's sales and distribution in the country, said it has yet to see any safety concern reports.

The ministry and Takeda said Moderna launched a probe into the materials.

Foreign substances have been confirmed since August 16 at eight vaccination sites, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

