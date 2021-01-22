Japan Has No Intention to Join UN Nuclear Ban Treaty - Prime Minister

Japan has no intention to join the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) and considers that gradual nuclear disarmament is a more realistic path toward a world without nuclear weapons, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, the day the treaty takes effect

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Japan has no intention to join the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) and considers that gradual nuclear disarmament is a more realistic path toward a world without nuclear weapons, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, the day the treaty takes effect.

"We have no plans to sign this agreement.

It is more appropriate to follow the path toward real advance in nuclear disarmament," Suga said in the parliament.

The TPNW was adopted by a United Nations conference in July 2017. The TPNW bans signatories from the development, production, testing, acquisition or transfer of nuclear weapons. On October 24, 2020, Honduras became the 50th country to ratify the TPNW, passing the threshold for the treaty to take effect in 90 days.

All five permanent members of the UN Security Council oppose the pact because they fear it will undermine the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.