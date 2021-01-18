UrduPoint.com
Japan Has Yet To Respond To Russia's Security Concerns - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Japan Has Yet to Respond to Russia's Security Concerns - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russia has shared its security concerns regarding the Asia Pacific area with Japan but has not received any response yet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We sent a list of our concerns regarding security [in Asia Pacific] to Tokyo, which are directly connected to prospects, possibilities of continuing constructive talks about the peace treaty. We have not had any response so far," Lavrov told a press conference.

