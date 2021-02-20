Japan Held Joint Naval Drills With France, US in East China Sea - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) France, Japan and the United States held a joint naval exercise west to the Kyushu island to rehearse in-motion refueling, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday, citing Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Japanese replenishment oil tanker Hamana trained to refuel France's Prairial frigate and the US' Curtis Wilbur destroyer, according to the report.

This is reportedly the first such drills for France since it signed an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) with Japan in 2018. ASCA agreements normally entail a bilateral provision of logistical support, as well as food, fuel and military supplies.

The drills take place as the French frigate is preparing to begin patrolling the East China Sea to prevent North Korean vessels from ship-to-ship acquisition of fuel in circumvention of UN sanctions.

On January 22, China passed a law empowering its navy to use force against foreign vessels in the waters that it considers its sovereign, which includes parts of East China Sea under Japan's sovereignty claims. The United States is strongly opposed to China's increased military presence in the disputed waters, considering it a strategic threat to itself and its regional allies.