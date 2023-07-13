Japan Hints Has Nothing Against Deploying US Nuclear Weapons - Lavrov

JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Japan is sending signals that it does not mind deploying the US's nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region is "inseparable," adding that Japan and NATO, which "share core values and strategic interests," are deepening their ties.

"NATO is pursuing the thesis that security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific region, as they call it, is indivisible. It is planned to move parts of NATO's military infrastructure to this region ... Japan and (South) Korea, by the way, are already signaling that they would not mind hosting American nuclear weapons or having their own. This is a very serious and dangerous trend," Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia's Jakarta.