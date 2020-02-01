Japan Hit by 2 Earthquakes With Over 5.0 Magnitude - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Eastern Japan was hit by two earthquakes with 5.2 and 5.3 magnitudes, the US Geological Survey said.

The 5.2 magnitude earthquake was registered at 16:11 GMT on Friday, 9 kilometers (over 5 miles) southeast of the town of Asahi. The epicenter was located at a depth of 39.8 kilometers.

The 5.

3 magnitude earthquake was registered at 17:07 GMT, 2 kilometers northwest of the city of Ushiku. The epicenter was located at a depth of 70 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquakes. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.