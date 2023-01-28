UrduPoint.com

Japan Hits Monthly Record Of 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths In January - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2023 | 06:19 PM

Japan has recorded more than 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 in January, the highest monthly tally since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, citing prefectural data

A total of 252 people died from COVID-19 in Japan over the past 24 hours, bringing this month's total to the all-time high of 10,124.

Furthermore, some 54,800 new infections were recorded nationwide over the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 deaths have been on the rise in Japan since early December 2022. The pandemic claimed over 67,000 lives in total since 2020. In October, 1,800 people died from the disease, followed by over 3,000 in November and 7,600 in December. Meanwhile, people over 60 account for 97% of all COVID-related deaths.

