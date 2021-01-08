UrduPoint.com
Japan Hits New Daily Record Of Over 7,800 COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Japan Hits New Daily Record of Over 7,800 COVID-19 Cases - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Japan has confirmed at least 7,882 new daily COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared the second state of emergency that will stay in force until February 7 in the Japanese prefectures of Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama due to a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the news outlet, the highest spike in coronavirus cases was reported by Tokyo prefecture with 2,392 new infections, which was followed by the prefectures of Kanagawa (838), Osaka (654), Saitama (496), Chiba (455) and Aichi (405).

NHK added that Japan also hit a record increase in fatalities, reporting 79 new daily fatal cases.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Japan has confirmed 267,084 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. On Thursday, the country registered 7,563 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

