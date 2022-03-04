Japan Hits Target of Administering 1 Million COVID-19 Booster Shots Per Day - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Japan reached the target of administering one million COVID-19 vaccine booster shots per day in the middle of February, intensifying the vaccination amid the spread of the Omicron variant, media reported on Friday.

Minister in Charge of Promoting Vaccinations Noriko Horiuchi said at a news conference that the number of daily booster vaccinations exceeded one million doses on February 18 and February 26, as quoted by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

Japan is set to lift some COVID-19 related border restrictions, increasing the number of daily arrivals from 5,000 to 7,000, according to the media.

The country will also ease the COVID-19 measures in 13 prefectures including Fukuoka, Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions was made after the expert group consulting the Japanese authorities said that the latest wave of infections had reached its peak at the beginning of February.

The total number of registered COVID-19 cases in Japan for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be over 5.2 million with 24,349 deaths.