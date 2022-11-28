UrduPoint.com

Japan Holds Military Drill In Fukui Amid Concerns Over N. Korea's Recent Launches - JASDF

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) conducted a missile interceptor drill near a nuclear plant on the Sea of Japan coast in Fukui prefecture on Monday, amid concerns over North Korea's recent test launches.

"On November 28, the 12th Fire Unit, 4th Air Defense Missile Group (Aibano Sub-base) and the 6th Base Air Defense Squadron (Komatsu Air Base) of Koku-Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) conducted PAC-3 and Base Air Defense Squadron maneuver deployment training at Nagaihama Beach, Fukui Prefecture," the JASDF said in a statement.

The statement also said that the purpose of this training was to "maintain and improve the capability to deal with ballistic missiles.

"

It added that it was the first time the training took place on the Sea of Japan side with the participation of the Base Air Defense Squadron.

North Korea has conducted dozens of missile test launches since the start of 2022, firing several missiles at once on some occasions. Earlier in November, North Korea launched more than 20 short-range missiles. Pyongyang said its missile tests were in response to "provocations" by the United States and its regional allies, South Korea and Japan.

