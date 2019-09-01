UrduPoint.com
Sun 01st September 2019

Japan Holds Nationwide Earthquake Preparedness Drills on Disaster Prevention Day - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Japan held large-scale earthquake drills on Sunday throughout the country for its National Disaster Prevention Day, media reported.

On September 1, Japan commemorates the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake, a 7.9 magnitude quake, which killed more than 100,000 in Tokyo and its surrounding metropolitan area.

According to the NHK broadcaster, this year's exercise in Tokyo was based on a scenario of a 7.3 magnitude earthquake occurring at 7 a.m. (22:00 GMT).

As part of the drill, various cabinet ministers gathered in Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's office to hold a simulation emergency task force meeting. The officials assessed the extent of damage and coordinated the government's response to emergency scenario.

Also as part of the exercise, Abe held a news conference and called on people to stay calm and evacuate to a safe place.

In February, Japan's Earthquake Research Committee government panel released an earthquake probability map in which it indicated that the likelihood of a major earthquake, of magnitude 6 and higher, occurring in the Kanto region, which includes the Tokyo metropolitan area with over 36 million residents, was at 85 percent.

The Japanese government has been actively preparing its citizens for the next big earthquake, dubbed "X Day." Tokyo's government has compiled a disaster preparedness guide in which it instructs citizens about basic survival skills and necessary actions in the scenario of a major earthquake.

