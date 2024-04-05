Open Menu

Japan Household Spending Down 0.5 Pct In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) -- Japan's household spending fell by 0.5 percent in February from a year earlier, down for the 12th straight month as consumption remained sluggish, government data showed on Friday.

Households of two or more people spent an average of 279,868 Yen (about 1,850 U.S. Dollars), narrowing from the 6.3-percent fall in January, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

By category, food expenditure, accounting for around one-third of household spending, gained 2 percent year on year, the first increase in 17 months, amid rising prices of dining out and beverages during the reported period.

Outlays for housing went up for the first time in four months by 9.5 percent due to rising expenses on repairs and maintenance work and rents.

Accounting for more than half of Japan's gross domestic product (GDP), household spending is a key gauge of private consumption in the country.

