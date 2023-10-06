Japan household spending falls 2.5 pct in August

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Japan's household spending fell 2.5 percent in August from a year earlier with consumption being squeezed by rising prices, government data showed on Friday.

Households of two or more people spent an average of 293,161 Yen (about 1,975 U.S. Dollars), dropping for the sixth consecutive month but easing from the 5-percent fall in July, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

By category, food expenditure, accounting for around one-third of household spending, declined for the eleventh straight month by falling 2.

5 percent, amid rising prices for fish, meat, dairy products and eggs.

Spending on education dropped 13.6 percent in August, while healthcare expenditures fell by 11.2 percent as demand for masks, thermometers, and other products further declined.

Meanwhile, consumption related to outings increased as this was the first summer vacation season since the legal status of COVID-19 was downgraded to category V. Spending on dining out increased 15.2 percent while that of overseas packaged tours increased 54-fold, the data showed.