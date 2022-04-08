UrduPoint.com

Japan Imposes Ban On Import Of Russian Machinery Equipment, Types Of Wood - Kishida

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 03:03 PM

Japan Imposes Ban on Import of Russian Machinery Equipment, Types of Wood - Kishida

Japan will ban imports of the machinery equipment, some types of wood and vodka from Russia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Japan will ban imports of the machinery equipment, some types of wood and vodka from Russia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

"A decision was made to impose a ban on imports from Russia of a number of machinery, certain types of wood and vodka from the next week," Kishida told a press conference.

The prime minister also said that Japan will decrease imports of coal from Russia and aims to fully ban them in the future.

"In the light of events (in Ukraine), we are expanding sanctions against Russian banks, in particular against Sberbank and Alfa-Bank," Kishida said, adding that Japan will also sanction some 20 Russian organizations.

