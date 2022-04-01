Japan Imposes Sanctions on 4 Russian Entities, 3 Persons Over N. Korea - Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Japan has imposed sanctions on four Russian companies and three persons over alleged violations of the UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The list of the entities includes LLC Apollon, Parsek LLC, RK Briz and LLC Zil-M. The sanctioned persons are Alexander Chasovnikov, Alexander Gaevoy and Roman Alar.

The assets of these companies and people, who are believed to have links to the North Korean military missile program, will be frozen by Japan.