Japan Imposes State Of Emergency In Tokyo From July 12

Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:40 PM



TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that the coronavirus-related state of emergency will be in place in Tokyo from July 12 to August 22.

The decision was made less than two weeks before the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

Suga made the announcement during the meeting of the government's covid-19 response center, which was broadcast by NHK.

