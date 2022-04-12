Japan Imposing Sanctions Against Maria Vorontsova, Katerina Tikhonova, Maria Lavrova

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Japan has put 398 individuals, including Maria Vorontsova, Katerina Tikhonova, Maria Lavrova and Ekaterina Vinokurova, on the list of additional sanctions against Russia, according to a press release from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The document claims Vorontsova and Tikhonova are "daughters of Vladimir Putin."

Lavrova and Vinokurova are listed in the document as the "spouse of Sergey Lavrov" and "daughter of Sergey Lavrov," respectively.

The sanctions stipulate freezing of assets.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.