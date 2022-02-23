Japan Imposing Sanctions Against Russia Over Recognition of DPR, LPR - Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan is imposing sanctions over Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

"Our country has decided to impose the following sanctions: stopping the issuance of visas to representatives of the two republics and freezing capitals, a ban on export-import relations with these two republics, the placement and operations with the new sovereign debt of the Russian government in our country.

Next, we will decide on the details of these measures and will carry out the necessary procedures without delay," Kishida said.