Japan Increased Medical Product Exports to Russia in Feb 3,270% Y-o-Y - Finance Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Exports of medical products from Japan to Russia in February 2023 soared by 3,270.4% compared to the same period a year earlier, according to statistics released by the country's Finance Ministry.

Overall, exports from Japan to Russia in February this year dropped 58.2% to 33.76 billion Yen ($254.53 million).