Japan Increased Medical Product Exports To Russia In Feb 3,270% Y-o-Y - Finance Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 06:10 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Exports of medical products from Japan to Russia in February 2023 soared by 3,270.4% compared to the same period a year earlier, according to statistics released by the country's Finance Ministry.
Overall, exports from Japan to Russia in February this year dropped 58.2% to 33.76 billion Yen ($254.53 million).