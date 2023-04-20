Japan Increased Medical Products Exports to Russia 1079.2% in Fiscal Year 2022 - Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) In fiscal year 2022, which began on April 1, 2022 and ended on March 31, 2023, Japan increased exports of medical products to Russia by 1079.2 percent, according to preliminary statistics published by the country's Finance Ministry.

At the same time, exports of plastic products from Japan to Russia decreased by 67.7 percent during the reporting period.