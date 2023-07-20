Open Menu

Japan Increases Grain Import From Russia By 510% In First 6 Months Of 2023 - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Japan Increases Grain Import From Russia by 510% in First 6 Months of 2023 - Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Japan's grain imports from Russia in the first six months of 2023 grew by 509.7% compared to the same period a year earlier, the Japanese Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

In addition, Japan increased grain imports from Russia by 445.2% year-on-year in June, the ministry noted.

However, imports of vegetables over the same period decreased by 56.7%, fruits by 96.8% and fish and fish products by 23.4%, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia Same Japan June From

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

4 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

5 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

6 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

6 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

6 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

6 hours ago
European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainia ..

European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainian Grain Exports by Land Via EU

6 hours ago
 US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea ..

US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea on Detained Soldier - State D ..

6 hours ago
 Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pog ..

Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pogacar again

6 hours ago
 French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week o ..

French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week of Unrest - Interior Minister

6 hours ago
 Fazl alleges IK orchestrated 'Cypher' drama for po ..

Fazl alleges IK orchestrated 'Cypher' drama for political gains

6 hours ago
 Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sect ..

Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sectors enhances intra-regional tr ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World