Japan Increases Grain Import From Russia by 510% in First 6 Months of 2023 - Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Japan's grain imports from Russia in the first six months of 2023 grew by 509.7% compared to the same period a year earlier, the Japanese Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

In addition, Japan increased grain imports from Russia by 445.2% year-on-year in June, the ministry noted.

However, imports of vegetables over the same period decreased by 56.7%, fruits by 96.8% and fish and fish products by 23.4%, the ministry added.