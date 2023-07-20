Japan Increases Grain Import From Russia By 510% In First 6 Months Of 2023 - Ministry
Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 05:30 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Japan's grain imports from Russia in the first six months of 2023 grew by 509.7% compared to the same period a year earlier, the Japanese Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
In addition, Japan increased grain imports from Russia by 445.2% year-on-year in June, the ministry noted.
However, imports of vegetables over the same period decreased by 56.7%, fruits by 96.8% and fish and fish products by 23.4%, the ministry added.