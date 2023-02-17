UrduPoint.com

Japan, India To Start Annual Military Exercise Dharma Guardian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Japan, India to Start Annual Military Exercise Dharma Guardian

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Indian forces and the Japanese self-defense force will begin the Dharma Guardian regular joint military exercise at Camp Imazu in Japan's prefecture of Shiga on Friday.

The drills will be the fourth of its kind since 2018, with the forces of the two countries scheduled to practice joint tactical operations, sharing experience and developing interoperability.

The exercise is expected to last until March 2.

