Open Menu

Japan Inflation Slows To 2.5% In November As Energy Bills Drop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Japan inflation slows to 2.5% in November as energy bills drop

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Japanese consumer inflation slowed to 2.5 percent year-on-year in November, down from 2.9 percent the previous month, as electricity and gas bills declined, government data showed Friday.

The figure for the world's third-largest economy, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, was in line with market expectations in a Bloomberg survey.

It is the lowest increase in prices since July 2022, as electricity and gas bills declined while fees for accommodation and telecommunications rose, according to the internal affairs ministry.

Related Topics

World Electricity July November Gas Market From Government

Recent Stories

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illeg ..

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

2 hours ago
 ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

2 hours ago
 Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

6 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

15 hours ago
Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

15 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

15 hours ago
 Process of submission nomination papers for electi ..

Process of submission nomination papers for election going on in Balochistan

15 hours ago
 IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty ..

IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty presence for elections

15 hours ago
 Residents return to Iceland town as volcano erupti ..

Residents return to Iceland town as volcano eruption peters out

15 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Aff ..

Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs Syed Junaid Ali Shah anno ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World