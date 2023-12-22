Japan inflation slows to 2.5% in November as energy bills drop

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Japanese consumer inflation slowed to 2.5 percent year-on-year in November, down from 2.9 percent the previous month, as electricity and gas bills declined, government data showed Friday.

The figure for the world's third-largest economy, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, was in line with market expectations in a Bloomberg survey.

It is the lowest increase in prices since July 2022, as electricity and gas bills declined while fees for accommodation and telecommunications rose, according to the internal affairs ministry.