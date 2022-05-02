UrduPoint.com

Japan Inks Defense Transfer Agreement With Thailand - Prime Minister

Japan and Thailand have signed an agreement on mutual exchange of military equipment and technology, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Japan and Thailand have signed an agreement on mutual exchange of military equipment and technology, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday.

Kishida met with his Thai counterpart, Prayut Chan-o-cha, in Bangkok to discuss issues of global and regional significance. Among other things, they agreed to cooperate on extending humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and neighboring countries, as well as work together over the situation in Myanmar and North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.

"The signing of our defense equipment and technology transfer agreement is a major step forward in expanding bilateral defense cooperation," Kishida said during a joint conference, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The specific equipment for transfer will be discussed by the two countries countries, Kishida added.

The Japanese prime minister has been on an international tour since last Friday, during which he has visited Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand and will travel to Italy and the United Kingdom. Kishida will return to Japan this Friday.

