Open Menu

Japan Inspects US Air Base Over Chemical Spill

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Japan inspects US air base over chemical spill

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Japanese authorities on Friday staged an inspection of a US military base in Tokyo, a government spokesman said, after being informed by the American side of a chemical leak.

Japan's probe at the Yokota Air Base followed a US notice two months ago that water containing PFOS -- classified by the World Health Organisation as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" -- had spilled from the site.

PFOS is part of a large group of man-made chemicals known as PFAS, sometimes called "forever chemicals" because they do not degrade easily, experts say.

The US military informed Tokyo in October that the PFOS-laced water had leaked from an area of the base where a fire-fighting drill was being carried out, Fumitoshi Sato, deputy chief cabinet secretary, told reporters.

"This inspection was realised in response to the fears and concerns harboured by local residents, and we will continue to work together with the US side," Sato said.

Officials including from the defence ministry and Tokyo's metropolitan government visited the site on Friday, he said. Yokota Air Base was not immediately available for comment.

America's military presence in Japan has frequently stoked local discontent in the past, with everything from noise to pollution to helicopter accidents.

This frustration is perhaps most evident on the southern island of Okinawa, which despite comprising just 0.6 percent of Japan's landmass, hosts the vast majority of the country's US military bases.

Okinawa is located east of Taiwan, a flashpoint for tensions between the United States and China.

Earlier this month, the United States began relocating thousands of Marines from Okinawa, with an initial "detachment of approximately 100 logistics support Marines" transferred to the US island territory of Guam.

Related Topics

World Water China Tokyo Japan United States SITE October From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligation ..

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

48 minutes ago
 ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

1 hour ago
 UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minist ..

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

3 hours ago
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other region ..

El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments

10 hours ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

10 hours ago
 MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total de ..

MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza

10 hours ago
 Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

10 hours ago
 Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Irel ..

Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland

11 hours ago
 First Heritage Conference calls for preservation o ..

First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World