UrduPoint.com

Japan Intends To Create Joint Command Of National Defense Forces In 2024 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Japan Intends to Create Joint Command of National Defense Forces in 2024 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The Japanese authorities plan to form a unified command of the country's self-defense forces in 2024 for better coordination between the army, navy, and air force, as well as for faster emergency interaction with the US military, Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The government will also approve the position of the head of the joined command, which will be lower in rank than the head of the joint chiefs of staff. The head of the unified command will report directly to the defense minister.

According to the newspaper, to establish the command, the Japanese authorities will first need to amend the Self-Defense Forces Act, which will be considered later this year.

Following the amendments, Japan intends to establish a rapid response system by 2027 amid fears by some experts of a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan.

One of the main goals of the command's creation is the ability to respond in the event of a hybrid war, the newspaper said, adding that in particular, the head of the command will be able to quickly analyze and respond to the current situation and apply to the prime minister and defense minister of Japan for their decisions, which should greatly reduce the time for taking final response measures.

In addition, the unified command will be responsible for information communication and strategic interaction with the US military in order to strengthen joint operations.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Army China Japan Event Government

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza asks people who are experiencing distr ..

Sania Mirza asks people who are experiencing distressful time to trust God

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined to make comeback

1 hour ago
 Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison ..

Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison of Guantanamo Bay, reunites wi ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in ..

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.