Japan intends to engage China toward resolving outstanding issues

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Japan’s Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi on Wednesday said Tokyo intends to engage China through discussions toward resolving outstanding issues and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 20th Tokyo-Beijing Forum in Tokyo, Takeshi said that both Japan and China have a “significant responsibility” for the region and the international community, and “it is desirable to develop Japan-China relations for many countries and people,” said a Japan’s Foreign Ministry statement.

The two sides, he added, will strengthen communication at “all levels,” following a mutual understanding between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.