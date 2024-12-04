Japan Intends To Engage China Toward Resolving Outstanding Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Japan’s Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi on Wednesday said Tokyo intends to engage China through discussions toward resolving outstanding issues and expanding cooperation between the two countries.
Addressing the opening ceremony of the 20th Tokyo-Beijing Forum in Tokyo, Takeshi said that both Japan and China have a “significant responsibility” for the region and the international community, and “it is desirable to develop Japan-China relations for many countries and people,” said a Japan’s Foreign Ministry statement.
The two sides, he added, will strengthen communication at “all levels,” following a mutual understanding between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
Recent Stories
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
More Stories From World
-
Amazon launches new tool to tackle AI hallucinations5 minutes ago
-
China launches new remote-sensing satellite5 minutes ago
-
Thousands march demanding S. Korea president resign over martial law debacle15 minutes ago
-
Germany raids target Iraqi ring smuggling migrants to UK15 minutes ago
-
Japan's welfare applications hit decade-high15 minutes ago
-
Russia sentences man in Crimea to 15 years for treason15 minutes ago
-
French government risks falling in no-confidence vote15 minutes ago
-
OECD warns of protectionism weeks before Trump return25 minutes ago
-
Nearly 900,000 foreign tourists visit Cambodia's famed Angkor in first 11 months of 202425 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka to introduce bills on preventing financial crimes35 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka aims for 3 mln tourists in 202535 minutes ago
-
Increased New Zealand's seismometer coverage for next big quake: scientists35 minutes ago