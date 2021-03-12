UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Intends To Limit Number Of Arrivals To 2,000 Per Day Amid COVID-19 - Transport Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 02:35 PM

Japan Intends to Limit Number of Arrivals to 2,000 Per Day Amid COVID-19 - Transport Chief

The Japanese government intends to introduce a daily limit on the number of people arriving in the country, including Japanese nationals and foreigners, to 2,000 to control the possible spread of new coronavirus strains and ensure the effectiveness of current related restrictions, Transport Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The Japanese government intends to introduce a daily limit on the number of people arriving in the country, including Japanese nationals and foreigners, to 2,000 to control the possible spread of new coronavirus strains and ensure the effectiveness of current related restrictions, Transport Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said.

"Currently, to implement reliable quarantine measures, a limit will be imposed on the number of people entering the country, including Japanese citizens and returning foreigners, in the amount of 2,000 people per day," Akaba was quoted as saying by the NHK broadcaster.

Besides, the minister noted that the government called on airlines to introduce a limit on the numbers of passengers on international flights arriving in Japan.

The media outlet reported that several companies, including Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, have already voiced their intention to comply with the authorities' request, by reducing the numbers of passengers on international flights to 3,400 people per week.

Japan introduced a ban on issuing new visas to citizens of all countries in late December 2020 in an effort to prevent the spread of UK-linked coronavirus mutation. Besides, the government extended a state of emergency in several prefectures as a part of the strategy to contain COVID-19.

Restrictions on the entry of foreigners are expected to remain in effect for some time even after the emergency regime in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area is lifted. Notably, the latter has recently been extended until March 21.

However, according to media reports, Japan has mulled the option of allowing entry for foreign sportsmen participating in the Summer Olympic Games, later this month to take part in the qualifying competitions scheduled for April.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo was postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic. They are currently planned to take place from July 23 to August 8.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan March April July August December 2020 Olympics Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

10 minutes ago

Three more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospit ..

5 minutes ago

Afghan Government Will Take Part in March 18 Mosco ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey, Egypt resume first diplomatic contacts sin ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Is Concerned Over Growing Civilian Fatalit ..

5 minutes ago

Govt plans to construct new bridge on Indus River: ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.