Japan Intents to Impose State of Emergency in Tokyo - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Japanese government plans to impose a state of emergency in Tokyo over the COVID-19 pandemic just two weeks before the Olympics are scheduled to start and prolong it in Okinawa until August 22, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The ruling party has been informed about the decision, according to NHK.

Tokyo on Wednesday confirmed 920 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase since mid-May.