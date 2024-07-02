Japan Introduces 1st Policy To Promote AI Use In Defense Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 08:52 PM
Japan introduced its first policy on Tuesday to promote the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the defense sector, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News
The Defense Ministry said it seeks to respond to changes in defense operations driven by technological advancements.
AI utilization would also enhance the speed of combat operations, reduce human error and advance labor-saving through automation, under the new policy, it said.
"We will deepen cooperation with the private sector and relevant foreign agencies by proactively conveying the Defense Ministry's view," said defense chief Minoru Kihara.
The policy said, however, that there are limits to AI, particularly in situations without precedents, as AI learns from past data. It noted that concerns about credibility and misuse remain as well.
Kihara told reporters that whether Japan could adapt to "the new forms of battle" using AI and cyber technology has become a challenge in building up the country’s defense capabilities.
