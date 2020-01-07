UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Introduces Mandatory Checks Of Large Luggage For Private Jets After Ghosn's Escape

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:48 PM

Japan Introduces Mandatory Checks of Large Luggage for Private Jets After Ghosn's Escape

Japan has introduced mandatory checks of large luggage for private jets at the country's major international airports after the surprise escape of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, the Japanese minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism announced on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Japan has introduced mandatory checks of large luggage for private jets at the country's major international airports after the surprise escape of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, the Japanese minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism announced on Tuesday.

According to Kazuyoshi Akaba, the new measures took effect on January 6.

They concern Tokyo's Haneda and Narita airports, as well as Chubu airport and Kansai International Airport in Osaka, from where Ghosn is believed to have been smuggled out on New Year's eve in a huge case loaded onto a private jet.

The Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese origin, who was kept in Japan under house arrest pending trial on financial misconduct charges, is now in Beirut. Ghosn denies charges of financial misconduct brought against him by Japan. The tycoon defends his escape, saying he has fled injustice and political persecution.

Related Topics

Osaka Tokyo Beirut Japan January From Nissan Airport

Recent Stories

51% Pakistanis who had heard of the PIC incident i ..

12 minutes ago

PAF Training Aircraft crashes near Mianwali

20 minutes ago

Political parties are unified on national security ..

1 minute ago

Khurshid Shah produced before NAB court in assets ..

1 minute ago

Money laundering case: AC decides to indict Zardar ..

1 minute ago

Opposition should focus on practical steps in nati ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.