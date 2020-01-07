Japan has introduced mandatory checks of large luggage for private jets at the country's major international airports after the surprise escape of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, the Japanese minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism announced on Tuesday

According to Kazuyoshi Akaba, the new measures took effect on January 6.

They concern Tokyo's Haneda and Narita airports, as well as Chubu airport and Kansai International Airport in Osaka, from where Ghosn is believed to have been smuggled out on New Year's eve in a huge case loaded onto a private jet.

The Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese origin, who was kept in Japan under house arrest pending trial on financial misconduct charges, is now in Beirut. Ghosn denies charges of financial misconduct brought against him by Japan. The tycoon defends his escape, saying he has fled injustice and political persecution.