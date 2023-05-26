Japan Introduces Sanctions Against Russian Aviation Plants - Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Japan has included a number of Russian aviation plants in a new sanctions package over the Ukraine conflict, including the Ural aviation plant, Sokol, Komsomolsk-on-Amur and Irkutsk plants, the Japanese Foreign Ministry's documents showed early on Friday.

Japan also sanctioned Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya design bureau, the Saturn aircraft engine manufacturer, the Pulsar scientific and production enterprise, Russian automotive manufacturer GAZ, Russian state-owned holding company Ruselectronics, the Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau and other organizations.

Assets of the sanctioned individuals and companies will be frozen if they are found in Japan.

Any financial actions with the sanctioned individuals and companies were also prohibited.

Japan's new sanctions package includes a total of 17 Russian individuals and 78 companies.

A total of 700 individuals, including 311 individuals from Russia's new regions and 207 companies have been sanctioned by Japan since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Export restrictions within the framework of Japan's all sanctions packages have affected a total of 437 Russian organizations.