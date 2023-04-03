Japan Investigating Chinese Citizen for Tech Data Leak - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) A Chinese citizen has become a person of interest in Japan over a case of an alleged tech data leak, Kyodo News reported on Monday.

The former employee of an Japanese electronics parts maker is believed to have obtained classified information related to high tech agriculture and sent them to two compatriots via social media, according to the report.

The data are reported to contain trade secrets regulated under the Japanese Unfair Competition Prevention Act and related to a program aimed at maintaining optimal environment in a smart greenhouse.

The man under suspicion who is also believed to have ties to the Chinese Communist Party, was one of the few people with access to the data, but he left the country before the investigation could be completed, the news outlet reported.

The Japanese police have been recently working on preventing such cases by briefing tech firms on how to avoid industrial espionage.