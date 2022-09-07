UrduPoint.com

Japan Investigating DDoS Attacks On Websites Of 4 Ministries - Chief Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Japan Investigating DDoS Attacks on Websites of 4 Ministries - Chief Secretary

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Japan is investigating possible DDoS attacks on four government ministries that led to the failure of their official websites on Tuesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

Hacker group Killnet has claimed responsibility for the attack on the websites of several Japanese ministries and organizations.

"Yesterday evening, four government agencies and ministries: the Digital Agency, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the Ministry of education and the Imperial Household Agency, and in total 23 websites were temporarily unavailable, but thanks to the measures taken yesterday evening, they began to operate.

As of now, no leak has been identified," Matsuno told reporters, adding that the government was aware of the Killnet group and was now investigating the causes of website failure.

The secretary also stated that DDoS attacks were usually hard to prevent, with the focus being on quick restoration of the operations of the government's websites.

Killnet is a pro-Russian cyberactivist group, famous for its DDoS attacks against digital infrastructure of some NATO countries. In early August, the group targeted the website of Lockheed Martin, a US arms-making giant, and posted personal information of its employees.

