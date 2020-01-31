Japan Isolates Genome of New Coronavirus Strain Following China - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Scientists from Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases have isolated the genome of the latest strain of coronavirus that originated in China, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Earlier in the month, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that its scientists managed to isolate the virus and are currently selecting a strain for the vaccine. In addition, the center is screening medications for the treatment of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.

According to the agency, specialists obtained the sample from the mucosa of a Japanenese coronavirus patient.

After scientists used the isolated virus to infect other cells in a medical experiment, they announced the successful identification of the virus' genome. Experts hope that this development will help to create effective medicine and a vaccine for the disease.

According to John Hopkins University, there are currently 11 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Japan.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday in light of the outbreak.