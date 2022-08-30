Japan, Israel Agree to Expand Defense Partnership - Israeli Defense Minister

Japan and Israel signed a deal to strengthen cooperation in the area of defense, agreeing to exchange defense equipment and technology, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Tuesday

"Today, the two ancient nations, powerful democracies and engines of innovation, embark on a new venture, the partnership based on trust," Gantz was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

Gantz met earlier in the day with his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo. The ministers did not specify what kind of equipment and technology would be covered by the agreement.

During the talks, Hamada also touched upon Russia's military operation in Ukraine, expressing his opposition to Moscow's efforts to change the status quo in the region, the news agency added, citing the Japanese Defense Ministry.

The deal was struck at a time when Japan is aspiring for a bigger role in Indo-Pacific amid China's growing influence. Tokyo has been trying to counter Chinese clout in the region by developing economic and military ties with the US and India, the two other major powers.