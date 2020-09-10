Japan, Israel Helping US More Than NATO Allies in Missile Defense - Pentagon Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The United States is more involved with Japan and Israel in co-research and development of missile defense against hypersonic weapons than with some NATO partners in Europe and would like more cooperation from them, Acting US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson said on Thursday.

"We are leveraging help from our allies and partners. ... [We have ] a close relationship with Japan, Israel and others to maintain these advantages," Anderson told a Defense news conference. "[W]e would like to see some of our NATO allies do more."

Anderson also said that the United States was also looking for more cooperation from its allies in developing its warfighting and missile defense capabilities in space.

"Space is increasingly important. We include that [as] a warfighting domain and part of that is having our partners play a role in that dimension," he said.

In June, Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono announced his country was cancelling the deployment of two costly land-based US Aegis Ashore missile defense systems aimed at bolstering the Japan's capability against threats from North Korea and would revise its missile defense program.