Japan Issues Protest Against North Korea Over Recent Missile Launches - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 04:07 PM

Japan has protested the recent North Korean missile firings, Kiyoto Tsuji, the parliamentary vice-minister for foreign affairs of Japan, said on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Japan has protested the recent North Korean missile firings, Kiyoto Tsuji, the parliamentary vice-minister for foreign affairs of Japan, said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean military reported that North Korea fired two projectiles at 6:45 a.m. (21:45 GMT) and 7:02 a.m. (22:02 GMT) local time, each flying approximately 380 kilometers (236 miles) and reaching an altitude of 97 kilometers. They are presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles.

Tsuji informed lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that the Japanese government had lodged a stern protest against Pyongyang over the missiles launches.

Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said that the launched missiles were ballistic and characterized North Korean actions as a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions that prohibit Pyongyang from conducting such missile tests.

The recent launches happened after the end of the joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea. The North Korean leadership has been vocal about its oppositions to the exercises, considering them to be a threat to its security.

