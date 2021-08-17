UrduPoint.com

Japan Issues Protest To South Korea Over Lawmaker's Visit To Disputed Islands

Japan issued a protest to South Korea on Tuesday over the visit of a South Korean member of parliament to the disputed Liancourt Rocks in the Sea of Japan, also known as Dokdo Islands in Korea, and Takeshima in Japan

"On August 17, we received a report that a South Korean parliamentarian visited Takeshima despite our earlier protest and a call to abandon the trip. On the same day, the Japanese side issued a strong protest over the fact that, despite past calls, the visit still took place to the territory that is considered Japanese from a historical point of view and under international law.

This is unacceptable and regrettable," the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japanese media reported that the visit of the South Korean lawmaker took place this past Sunday to mark the 76th anniversary of Japan's announcement of its withdrawal from World War II.

Relations between Seoul and Tokyo remain tense due to a number of unresolved issues, including compensation for victims of forced labor during Japan's colonization of Korea in 1910-1945 and the dispute over the islands.

