Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory After 5.9-magnitude Quake Hits
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 12:20 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A tsunami advisory that urged residents to stay away from the coastline was triggered after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Japanese islands on Tuesday morning, according to the weather agency.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the advisory for Izu Islands and Ogasawara Islands, noting that tsunami waves of up to 1 meter are rapidly approaching and are expected to arrive around 9:00 a.m. local time.
The quake, which took place at 8:14 local time, was centered in adjacent sea of Torishima Islands at a depth of 10 km.
