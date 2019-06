(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Japan issued a tsunami advisory Tuesday after a strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the northwest of the country.

A wave of one metre (three feet) is expected to hit the coast of the Sea of Japan, north of Tokyo, the nation's meteorological agency said.