Japan, Italy to Begin First Joint Air Drills in Sea of Japan on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Japan and Italy will hold the first joint fighter jet drills in the Sea of Japan around the Komatsu Air Base from August 2-10 with the declared objective of improving the tactical capabilities of the Japanese armed forces, enhancing mutual understanding and deepening defense cooperation.

The exercises will involve four Japanese F-15 jets and one Boeing KC-767 aerial refueling tanker, while Italy will deploy four F-35A combat aircraft, three KC-767s, two Gulfstream G550 AEW/CAEW jets and one Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft.

The exercises will involve about 160 participants.