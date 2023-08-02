Open Menu

Japan, Italy To Begin First Joint Air Drills In Sea Of Japan On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 05:10 AM

Japan, Italy to Begin First Joint Air Drills in Sea of Japan on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Japan and Italy will hold the first joint fighter jet drills in the Sea of Japan around the Komatsu Air Base from August 2-10 with the declared objective of improving the tactical capabilities of the Japanese armed forces, enhancing mutual understanding and deepening defense cooperation.

The exercises will involve four Japanese F-15 jets and one Boeing KC-767 aerial refueling tanker, while Italy will deploy four F-35A combat aircraft, three KC-767s, two Gulfstream G550 AEW/CAEW jets and one Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft.

The exercises will involve about 160 participants.

Related Topics

Italy Japan August From

Recent Stories

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

4 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

5 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

5 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

5 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

5 hours ago
Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

5 hours ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

5 hours ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

5 hours ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

5 hours ago
 Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in ..

Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - ..

5 hours ago
 US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukr ..

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World