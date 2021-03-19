The Japanese military is on the watch out for North Korea's possible missile testing in response to ongoing US-South Korea drills, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Japanese military is on the watch out for North Korea's possible missile testing in response to ongoing US-South Korea drills, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Friday.

On Tuesday, US Northern Command and North American Defense Command chief General Glen VanHerck said that North Korea may soon try to test a new intercontinental ballistic missile. On the same day, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister and the vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim Yo Jong, condemned US-South Korean military drills as running contrary to Seoul's rapprochement efforts and warned Washington not to meddle "if it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years."

"The Ministry of Defense is monitoring all signals, is constantly collecting information for close observation and is on full alert," the minister said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The minister added that Japan was in close cooperation with the United States, including on the issue of test-firing ballistic missiles from North Korea.

According to the South Korean military, in 2019 alone, Pyongyang carried out a total of 13 missile tests and showcased several new types of ballistic missiles, including a super-large multiple rocket launcher and an advanced submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The United Nations has imposed several rounds of sanctions on the North in a bid to force it to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile research.