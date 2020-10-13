UrduPoint.com
Japan Launches Discussions To Review CO2 Cut Targets For 2030 - Reports

Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

The Japanese government announced on Tuesday plans to review the current energy goals, including on the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, for the 2030 fiscal year, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Japanese government announced on Tuesday plans to review the current energy goals, including on the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, for the 2030 fiscal year, media reported.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the discussions will focus on tackling Japan's dependency on fossil fuels and promoting renewable energy.

"In considering our future energy policy, we need to fully take into account the accelerating global trend [to reduce greenhouse gas emissions]," Economy Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said during a meeting among energy experts, as quoted by Kyodo.

Japan's current energy plan, adopted in 2018, envisions the growth of the share of renewables in the country's energy mix from 17 percent to 22-24 percent by 2030 and the reduction of fossil fuels from 77 to 56 percent. At the same time, the 2018 plan envisages an increase in the share of nuclear power from six to 20-22 percent.

According to Kyodo, Japan plans to stay dependent on nuclear power, as the country lacks resources and despite the 2011 Fukushima plant disaster, which prompted the country to adopt tougher safety protocols.

