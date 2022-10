(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Japan launched an Epsilon 6 rocket carrying eight satellites from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The launch was broadcast by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The launch was initially scheduled for October 7, but for technical reasons was postponed to October 12.