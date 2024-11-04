Japan Launches H3 Rocket With Defense Communication Satellite
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Japan on Monday launched its new flagship H3 rocket carrying a defense communication satellite from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.
The H3 rocket, developed by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, successfully separated from the satellite, which entered its designated orbit shortly.
The satellite is aimed at enhancing information sharing among Japan's Self-Defense Forces.
Japan's next-generation H3 rocket is set to fully replace the operation of the H2A rocket, which is expected to end in fiscal 2024 through next March with the launch of rocket No. 50.
Monday's launch marked the H3's fourth launch in the country, following the failure of its inaugural launch in March 2023 and two successful missions this year.
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday
Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation
12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal
Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'
Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..
Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..
SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi
PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week
Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says there is no justice at all
IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..
Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wickets
More Stories From World
-
Shenzhou-18 mission returns samples for extraterrestrial habitation research7 seconds ago
-
Shenzhou-18 astronauts arrive in Beijing29 seconds ago
-
Turkey sacks 3 mayors in Kurdish majority southeast10 minutes ago
-
HRH the Crown Prince Congratulates the President of Dominica on Independence Day10 minutes ago
-
Spain dreads more flood deaths as more rain expected10 minutes ago
-
Iran slams US deployment of B-52 bombers as 'destabilising'10 minutes ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake hits Mindanao, Philippines -- GFZ10 minutes ago
-
Transport Minister inaugurates Road Safety, Sustainability Conference, Exhibition20 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the President of Micronesia on Independence Day20 minutes ago
-
China's top legislature starts standing committee session30 minutes ago
-
Landmine blast in Nigeria kills seven loggers, injures 5 others40 minutes ago
-
Eight on trial over French teacher's 2020 beheading40 minutes ago