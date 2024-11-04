Japan launches H3 rocket with defense communication satellite

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Japan on Monday launched its new flagship H3 rocket carrying a defense communication satellite from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The H3 rocket, developed by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, successfully separated from the satellite, which entered its designated orbit shortly.

The satellite is aimed at enhancing information sharing among Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

Japan's next-generation H3 rocket is set to fully replace the operation of the H2A rocket, which is expected to end in fiscal 2024 through next March with the launch of rocket No. 50.

Monday's launch marked the H3's fourth launch in the country, following the failure of its inaugural launch in March 2023 and two successful missions this year.