Japan Lays Groundwork For Development Of New Long-Range Cruise Missile - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Japanese government has approved a new missile defense policy, which envisions the development of a new type of a long-range cruise missile capable of hitting targets from outside enemy range, national media reported on Friday.

According to the NHK news, the government plans to study the strengthening of Japan's deterrence and to extend the range of ground-to-ship missiles. The new long-range "standoff missile" will be seaborne and airborne.

The new missile defense policy provides for the construction of two naval vessels fitted with the Aegis missile interceptors as an alternative to the land-based eponymous complexes.

In September, the media reported citing Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi that Japan was planning to use mobile sea-based platforms for its missile defense after scrapping plans to deploy land-based Aegis Ashore systems. This would remove the risk of rocket boosters falling onto populated areas, which was cited among reasons for abandoning the Aegis plans in June. Issues, however, remain with cost increases and the impact of weather conditions on sea-based missile defenses.

More Stories From World

