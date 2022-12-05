Japan Lifts Ban on Drone Flights in Residential Areas to Ease Logistics - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Japan lifted a ban on unattended drone flights over residential areas to expand commercial logistics services and ease transportation of emergency supplies to disaster-affected areas, Japanese media reported on Monday.

The ban prohibited flights of automated drones over inhabited areas and only allowed the so-called level-three operations over mountains, rivers and farmlands, the Kyodo news agency said.

Unattended drone flights over residential areas classify as level-four operations and will likely begin in March 2023, the report said.

This move is designed to help deal with shortages of delivery truck drivers and difficulties in accessing retail stores in rural areas, according to Kyodo.

In addition, the lifting of the ban will help deliver medicines to hospitals and food to high-rise apartment residents in areas affected by disasters, the report said.

In order to conduct level-four flights, operators will need to pass an inspection of their drones, receive approval and a special license issued by the government or certified institution, the media specified.