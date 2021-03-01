Japan Lifts Coronavirus Emergency in 6 Prefectures Outside Tokyo Region - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The Japanese government has lifted the coronavirus-related state of emergency in six prefectures outside the Tokyo region a week earlier than the initially planned date amid improvement of the epidemiological situation, media reported on Monday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the state of emergency was lifted in Aichi, Gifu, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures. At the same time, the state of emergency will be in place in Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama prefectures until March 7 as it has been initially planned.

At the same time, despite lifting the state of emergency, bars and restaurants in these six prefectures will be recommended to close no later than 09:00 p.

m. local time. Local authorities are expected to pay compensations to each bar and restaurant for lost profit.

The state of emergency in Japan had originally been in place until February 7 for 11 prefectures, however it was extended by one month in 10 prefectures.

The state of emergency involves shorter operating hours for restaurants, movie theaters, entertainment venues and some shops, a ban on public events and switch of 70 percent of employees to remote work. Under the current restrictions, schools remain open.

The Japanese government is expected to hold a meeting on Friday to decide whether the state of emergency can be lifted nationwide on March 7.