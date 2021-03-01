UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Lifts Coronavirus Emergency In 6 Prefectures Outside Tokyo Region - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:50 AM

Japan Lifts Coronavirus Emergency in 6 Prefectures Outside Tokyo Region - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The Japanese government has lifted the coronavirus-related state of emergency in six prefectures outside the Tokyo region a week earlier than the initially planned date amid improvement of the epidemiological situation, media reported on Monday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the state of emergency was lifted in Aichi, Gifu, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures. At the same time, the state of emergency will be in place in Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama prefectures until March 7 as it has been initially planned.

At the same time, despite lifting the state of emergency, bars and restaurants in these six prefectures will be recommended to close no later than 09:00 p.

m. local time. Local authorities are expected to pay compensations to each bar and restaurant for lost profit.

The state of emergency in Japan had originally been in place until February 7 for 11 prefectures, however it was extended by one month in 10 prefectures.

The state of emergency involves shorter operating hours for restaurants, movie theaters, entertainment venues and some shops, a ban on public events and switch of 70 percent of employees to remote work. Under the current restrictions, schools remain open.

The Japanese government is expected to hold a meeting on Friday to decide whether the state of emergency can be lifted nationwide on March 7.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Gifu Fukuoka Kyoto Osaka Tokyo Same Japan February March Media Government P

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 March 2021

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UN condemns Houthi terrorism

10 hours ago

Final Annual Camel Races Festival &#039;Wathba 202 ..

13 hours ago

New report offers global startups, investors insig ..

13 hours ago

FAHR issues 2020 interactive annual report

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.