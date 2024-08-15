Japan lifts 'megaquake' warning

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Japan lifted on Thursday a week-old warning that a "megaquake" potentially causing colossal damage and loss of life could strike, with the government telling people their lives could now "go back to normal".

The alert that such a catastrophe might hit the archipelago of 125 million people prompted thousands of Japanese to cancel holidays and stock up on essentials, emptying shelves in some stores.

"Since there were no abnormalities detected in seismic activity and crustal deformation, the special call for attention ended at 5:00 pm (0800 GMT)," disaster management minister Yoshifumi Matsumura said.